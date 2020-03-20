Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaz Disqualified; Paras Chhabra Chooses This Contestant As The Winner!

Shehnaz Gill Asked To Leave; Paras Chooses Aanchal

A TOI report revealed that Shehnaz was asked to leave after she announced that she had failed to forge a connection with any contestant. As Paras had to choose a girl, he chose Aanchal Khurana.

Aanchal Khurana Says…

About the premature ending, Aanchal told the leading daily, "When I signed the show, I was told that it will run till May 17. However, a few days ago, we were informed by a representative of the creative team that the show will shut down on March 27. We weren't given a reason then. Yesterday, we were informed again that we will have to wrap up immediately as the whole industry has called for a shutdown. We shot the finale in an hour and left for our homes around 8 PM."

Shehnaz Gill Disqualified

As per The Khabri's tweet, Shehnaz Gill was disqualified as she wasn't able to choose a suitable match for herself. On the other hand, Paras Chhabra chose Aanchal Khurana as the perfect match for him.

The Khabri Tweets…

"#Breaking #MujhseShadiKroge #MujhseShadiKroge Final Episode. #ShehnaazGill will be disqualified as she is not able to find perfect match for her while #ParasChabbra will Find WildCard entry #AanchalKhurana as perfect match For Him." - (sic)

Fans Happy That Sana Didn’t Choose Any Guy

Many fans were happy that Sana didn't choose any guy on the show. They commented, "Is disqualification me humm bde khush ha phle baar disqualification acha lg rha," "Thank God Shehnaaz Gets Disqualified," and "#ShehnaazGill kaa koi match hai hee nhi udhr Paras ko tou koi bhi de doo Navjat shishuu."

