Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Shehnaz & Paras Set To Find Their Soulmates Through A New Reality Show

They say, 'Marriages are made in heaven', but what happens when the entire nation becomes part of your journey in finding a life partner. Will dreams come true? How different will the experience be? Keeping its promise of presenting diverse content and focusing on viewers need always at its core, COLORS' on popular demand brings to the small screen the journey of love, laughter and happily ever after of nation's two of the most favourite Bigg Boss contestants - Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. Titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, the reality series will document the journey of 12 suitors (six men and six women), who will compete to win hearts of Shehnaz and Paras. Produced by Endemol Shine India, the journey of finding their soulmate will begin from February 17, 2020 and air Monday to Friday at 10.30 PM only on COLORS.

Speaking about the show, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said, "At COLORS, we always aim to experiment with our reality content and entertain viewers by bringing in unique propositions. Content that follows the real-life journey of television faces has always done exceptionally well, be it when they fight their biggest fear or live out of their comfort zone. After a blockbuster season of Bigg Boss, with Mujhse Shaadi Karoge we bring back two of the most popular contestants - Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. As the two embark on their journey of finding their life partners, we hope the audience will shower them with the same love and support."

Having lived together for over four months, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will yet again lock Shehnaz and Paras in a house - this time for 13 weeks and with 12 suitors. Shehnaz and Paras as bride and groom will choose their suitors from a pool of 6 each and helping them in screening the top six matches would be their close friends and Bigg Boss co-contestants - Siddharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai. The initial few episodes of the show will also be hosted by the very entertaining, Maniesh Paul. All 12 contestants will go through several rounds and their performance will decide their fate on the show and in Paras and Shehnaz's life. While the final power of choosing their life partner will be in the hands of the two, the audience will also play an integral part in this journey. Along with this, the viewers will also get a chance to follow them through the process of a complete makeover.

Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment at Viacom18, said, "Choosing a life partner is one of the hardest decisions one has to make. What can make it a lot more challenging is when you have millions watching you make this choice. Riding on the soaring success of the latest season of Bigg Boss, two of the most popular contestants - Shehnaz and Paras, on public demand, have agreed to be a part of yet another roller coaster ride. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is a unique concept that will trace an emotional yet interesting journey of Shehnaz and Paras choosing their partner, at the same time will give 12 extremely entertaining suitors a chance to prove their love. Paras and Shehanz's quirks, their outgoing personalities and their popularity from Bigg Boss will definitely add to this exceptional experience."

Abhishek Rege, CEO, Endemol ShineIndiasaid, "Endemol and COLORS are known for implementing out-of-the-box innovations to existing shows as well as experiment with new ones. With Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, we are giving the audience a chance to go on a more intimate journey with two contestants who are widely loved and are immensely popular. With its unique format, we are sure that the show has immense potential to pique the viewer's curiosity and become a part of their lives."

On being a part of the show, Shehnaz Gill, said, "Its rightly said that when one door closes another opens. It is a perfect timing to start a new chapter in my life, as my journey on Bigg Boss comes to an end. While I am excited to see what the future holds but I am nervous to make a life-changing decision on such a popular platform. I am glad that my close friends from the Bigg Boss journey will also be a part of this and someone I closely know will live with me through the same experience. I hope the audience will shower me with immense love and support."

Adding further, Paras Chhabra said, "It's an exciting journey that I am about to embark on and I am thankful to COLORS for giving me this opportunity. I am definitely nervous, but I can't wait to start this adventure and find someone who matches my vibe. For me, the qualities I am looking for is - fun, outgoing, supportive and loving. I hope that viewers will give me the same love and support that they have given me through this season of Bigg Boss."

