Mukesh Khanna Calls Kapil Sharma's Show Vulgar; Reveals Why He Didn't Join Mahabharat Cast

Mukesh Khanna has always been vocal about her opinions. The actor had earlier lashed out at TikTok users. Now, the Shaktimaan actor has slammed Kapil Sharma's show. It has to be recalled that recently, Mahabharat team was seen on The Kapil Sharma Show, but Mukesh, who played the role of Bhishma Pitamah wasn't present. The actor revealed that he refused join Mahabharat cast reunion on the comedy show as he found the show vulgar and cheap.

Mukesh wrote in Hindi, "This question has become viral, why Bhishma Pitamah was not there in the Mahabharata show? Some say he had not been invited. Somebody says he refused it himself. It is true that Mahabharata is incomplete without Bhishma. It is true that there is no question of not inviting. It is also true that I was the one to reject the invitation."

He further wrote, "Now it is also true that people will ask me how can anyone refuse a big show like Kapil Sharma. The biggest actors go there. They might go but Mukesh Khanna will not go! Gufi (Paintal) asked me the same question that those people are going to invite us after the Ramayana. I said, all of you go, I will not go. I was the one to refuse."

Revealing the reason behind his refusal, Mukesh said that he finds the show cheap and vulgar. He wrote, "The reason is that even though the Kapil Show is popular all over the country, I do not think there is a worse show than this. This show is full of fuhadpana, full of double meaning words, taking a turn towards vulgarity with every moment. In which the men wear women's clothes, do cheap things and people laugh, holding their stomachs."

He even took a jibe at Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh, who appeared as special guests on the show. He said their job is to laugh even if the laughter is not genuine, it gives him money!

Mukesh recalled a joke that was cracked by Kapil when Ramayan cast (actor Arun Govil) was present on the show. He wrote, "I will give an example. You will understand how poor the level of comedy is in this show. All of you must have seen the Ramayan show before this one. Kapil asks Arun Govil: 'You are taking a bath at the beach and someone from the crowd screams, 'Hey look, Ram ji also wears VIP underwear! What will you say?'"

He added that he saw the promo in which Arun Govil, who walks around with the image of Sri Ram ji, just smiled! The actor asked as to how can someone ask such a lousy question to the person whom the world see as Lord Ram! Mukesh further added that if he was in Arun's place, he would have shut up Kapil and that's the reason he didn't go to the show.

