Mukesh Khanna Feels #MeToo Movement Is A Result Of Women Leaving Kitchen To Work Outside The House

After hitting the headlines for taking a jibe at The Kapil Sharma Show, Shaktimaan fame Mukesh Khanna is back in the news. The actor has drawn flak from all quarters for making some misogynistic remarks on the MeToo movement.

In an interview with The Filmy Charcha, he said in Hindi that sexual assault and harassment like problems began after women started leaving their kitchens to work outside. The highly opinionated actor went on to add that men and women are made differently and that a woman’s job is to look after the house.

In a video that’s gone viral on social media, Khanna is seen saying, “Aurat ki rachna alag hoti hai and mard ki alag hoti hai. Aurat ka kaam hai ghar sambhalna, jo maaf karna mein kabhi kabhi bol bhi jata hu. Problem kaha se shuru hui hai #MeToo ki jabh aurato ne bhi kaam karna shuru kar liya. Aj aurat mard ke saath kandhey se kandha milani ke baat karti hai. Log women liberation ki baat karte hain. Problem yehi se shuru hoti hai. Sabse pehla member jo suffer karta hai woh ghar ka bachcha hota hai jisko maa nahi milti. Aya ke saath baithke saas bhi kabhi bahu thi dekh raha hota hai.”

(Men and women are made differently. A woman’s job is to look after the house, forgive me for saying this at times. The MeToo problem began when women started going to work. Today, women talk about being equal to men. People talk about women’s liberation but all that’s the core of all the issues. The first family member to suffer is the child who doesn’t get the attention of his mother. They’d be watching a saas-bahu serial with their nanny.) Check out the video below:

Actor turned right wing rabble rouser Mukesh Khanna says women going out to work and thinking of being equal to men is cause of #metoo pic.twitter.com/1sZ37GudTy — Hindutva Watch (@Hindutva__watch) October 30, 2020

ALSO READ: Mukesh Khanna Blasts Laxmmi Bomb Makers; Says They Chose Such A Title For Commercial Purpose

ALSO READ: Mukesh Khanna On Why He Never Got Married: I Did Not Take Any Pledge Like Bhishma Pitamah