Mukesh Khanna: If Shatruji Feels That Taking Sonakshi’s Name Was A Mistake, Then Yes, It Is

‘People Have Blown My Comment Out Of Proportion’

Mukesh was quoted by BT as saying, "People have blown my comment out of proportion and presented it wrongly to Shatruji. I have known him for long and have immense respect for him. I took Sonakshi's name as a mere example. It does not mean I was trying to demean her or question her knowledge. My intention was not to target her."

‘If Shatruji Feels That Taking Sonakshi’s Name Was A Mistake, Then Yes, It Is.’

He further added, "However, I am shocked to see how the current generation is not aware of many things. Recently, I was watching a video in which an IT student didn't know whose maternal uncle Kans was. Someone even answered ‘Duryodhan' to that question. I am not claiming that I am the guardian of Ramayan and Hindu literature, but as a citizen of India, I do feel that it is our duty to introduce our literature and history to today's generation because they are more interested in TikTok and Harry Potter. Once again, if Shatruji feels that taking Sonakshi's name was a mistake, then yes, it is. But, it was not intentional."

Mukesh On Nitish’s Remark

When asked about his take on Nitish's remarks on him, the Shaktimaan actor said that he never minced words and have always been honest about his thoughts. He added that Nitish is diplomatic.

Actor Says Puneet Is Promoting His Play

The Mahabharat actor also reacted to his co-star Puneet's remark. He said that Puneet is trying to promote his play, which glorifies Duryodhan. Also, Mukesh said that Ekta's Mahabharat looked like Greeks playing Hindustanis.

Mukesh’s Message To Pseudo Intellectuals

He added, "I would like to tell all pseudo intellectuals that I do have the right to say that these versions are not based on the original, and they should watch the reruns of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan and BR Chopra's Mahabharat."