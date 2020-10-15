Mukesh Khanna On Why He Never Got Married: ‘I Did Not Take Any Pledge Like Bhishma Pitamah’

Mukesh Khanna, who is known for his outspokenness has now opened up about why he has not married. The Mahabharat actor stated that he did not take any pledge like his character Bhishma to remain unmarried all his life, but he does believe in destiny playing a role in the matter.

Mukesh told On The Talks in an interview, “At one time, this was the favourite question of every journalist. Let me tell you that I am not against marriage. People often said that Mukesh Khanna played Bhishma Pitamah, whom he is adopting in his personal life, so he did not marry. Let me tell that I am not so great and no man can become Bhishma Pitamah. I did not take any pledge like Bhishma in my personal life, but let me also tell that no one would consider the institution of marriage more than me. I am not against marriage. A marriage is written in destiny, affairs aren’t written.”

He went on to add, “Marriage is the union of two souls, it is made in heaven. Two families are committed in a marriage, their genes are committed. I think no knows the truth. Marriage is union of two souls who live together 24 hours a day. They have to live together and their lives change together and the fate of the two collides and also helps each other. If I have to get married, it will happen; now a girl is not going to be born for me. Marriage is my private matter, I do not have no wife. Let me end this controversy once and for all.”

For the unversed, Mukesh was recently in news for refusing to take part in the Mahabharat reunion on The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor slammed Kapil’s show for being 'vulgar and cheap.' He also alleged that Kapil had tarnished his Shaktimaan character and disliked the fact that folks crossdress and do 'cheap things’ to make people laugh in the show.

