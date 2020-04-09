Mukesh Khanna Reveals Ekta Kapoor Had Offered Him THIS Role In Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki

Since the return of classic yesteryear hits on Doordarshan channel, Shaktiman and Mahabharat fame actor Mukesh Khanna has constantly remained in news for his views and interesting revelations.

For the unversed, on previously being quizzed about his vision for the new version of Shaktimaan, the actor had taken a jibe at producer Ekta Kapoor and said, "The new version of Shaktimaan cannot be the way Ekta Kapoor made Mahabharata (in 2008) by putting a tattoo on Draupadi's shoulder. She had said that she was making Mahabharata for modern people."

And now, in his latest interview, Mukesh has made another interesting revelation that Ekta had offered him a role in her adaptation - Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki. Mukesh shared, "You will be surprised to know I got a call from Ekta Kapoor's production house for her version of Mahabharat when she was making it. They offered me to play the role of Shantanu (Bhishma Pitamah's father) I told them 'Do you really think I will do Shantanu after playing Bhishma'?”

He went on to add, “She made a mockery of Mahabharat. She took all the daily soap actors and tried to make Mahabharat. They were flaunting tattoos and six-pack abs. If you want to make Mahabharat rise about it and don't try to ape it. Ekta must be very angry with me because I have spoken a lot about the kind of content she makes. I am against the way she projects women in her daily soaps."

The Waaris actor finally concluded by commenting on the small screen czarina’s casting choice and process. "Ekta Kapoor took Ronit Roy to play Bhishma Pitamah. I did 15 films before bagging the role of Bhishma Pitamah. I had given a proper look test wearing a beard and a mustache. We were selected on the basis of our audition and they were elected and that's why they did not look like the characters. She completely ruined it, satyanash kar diya tha..." he said.

