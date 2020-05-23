    For Quick Alerts
      Mukesh Khanna Reveals People Labelled Him As A Flop Actor; Life Changed After Doing Mahabharat

      Mukesh Khanna, who has done many films and shows, is still remembered for his role of Bhishma Pitamah from Mahabharat. The actor revealed to TOI that people labelled him as a flop actor, but his life changed after doing Mahabharat. He also shared with the leading daily as to how he bagged the role.

      How Mukesh Bagged Mahabharat?

      The actor said that he actually wanted to do to the role of Dronacharya or Karna, but those roles were already taken by other actors. He revealed that he had auditioned for several roles and one day he got to know that the actor, who was going to play Bhishma Pitamah could not do the role. It was then Gufi Paintal called him and asked if he was interested in the role. Mukesh added that he accepted to play an old man in the show at a young age.

      Mukesh Gives Credit To Their Roles Of Mahabharat To Dr Rahi

      Mukesh added that at that time no one knew much about Bhishma Pitamah. His role became interesting for viewers. The actor wants to give a large part of the credit of their roles' success in Mahabharat to Dr Rahi Masoom Raza, who wrote their dialogues.

      'Bhishma Pitamah Made Me A Household Name'

      The Shaktimaan actor said, "He (Rahi) used to tell me how on seeing me, his pen used to write non-stop about my character. Back then, Bhishma Pitamah made me a household name."

      Life Changed After Doing Mahabharat

      Mukesh revealed that his life changed after doing Mahabharat. The actor told the leading daily, "Before bagging the role in Mahabharat, I had done many films that were big flops. People labelled me as a flop actor and I was deeply disappointed with the way things were going. When I travelled by train, people used to recognise me and ask me if I was Mukesh Khanna, but I used to deny it and say I was his brother. I just did not want to face people. However, after Mahabharat, life took a new turn and I am happy that I did justice to my role and people loved me for it."

