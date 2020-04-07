Mukesh Khanna Says Through Sonakshi He Was Targeting Younger Generation; Takes A Dig At Nitish

Recently, Mahabharat actor, Mukesh Khanna took a dig at Sonkashi Sinha for the lack of knowledge about mythology and Nitish Bharadwaj, who is known for portraying the role of Krishna in Mahabharat, reacted to the same. He asked as to why only Sonkashi Sinha was targeted. Now, Mukesh has responded by saying that he was not targeting Sonakshi, but the younger generation. He also took a dig at Nitish.

It has to be recalled that Nitish had said "seniors seem worthy of respect if they walk the path of empathy", adding that the same thing could have been said in a balanced and soft manner. To this Mukesh told TOI that he is still as gentle a soul as he (Nitish) knew him during the days when they worked on Mahabharat.

Mukesh clarified, "I am not targeting Sonakshi Sinha at all. I don't even know her. I know Shatrughan Sinha well and I have great respect for him as a person as well as an actor. I must clear this point once and for all. Through her I was targeting a generation of youngsters who are not bothered to know anything about our culture, history, and epics like the Mahabharat and Ramayan. It's not a small thing. The country's future rests on their shoulders. Someone had to speak. I did."

He further took a dig at Nitish by saying, "People like you (Nitish) will not speak because you are bothered about relationships. I am not. I care for the welfare of our country and I speak my mind without mincing words. I used Sonakshi's example to make a serious point because it happened on a popular show. I'm happy that the shows are being retelecast in these times (national lockdown)."

