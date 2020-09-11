Mukti Bandhan Fame Siddharth Arora Opens Up About Non-Payment Of Dues From The Producers Of Laado 2

A number of TV actors in the recent past have opened up about non-payment of dues from producers. In the same vein, Mukti Bandhan and Doli Armano Ki fame Siddharth Arora has claimed that he has not received his payments from a producer he worked with on Colors TV’s Laado 2 back in 2018.

The actor told TOI, “For the last two years, I have been regularly following up with the producer of the show for clearing my dues. I have made innumerable calls and visited the production house office, but in return, I have only received humiliation and harassment. Every time I make a call, they promise to clear the dues, but I haven’t found any solution to this.”

He went on to add, “In the current pandemic situation, I am facing serious financial issues and I need the money. Last month, they assured us that they will settle the dues and I received a cheque, but it has bounced! What do I do now? We all know that a bounced cheque is actually a criminal offence.”

Speaking about the lopsided contract he signed with the makers, Siddharth revealed, “Paying 90 per cent of the production cost, which amounts to Rs 9 lakh per day, if I was late by a few hours. I would have to also pay a fine of Rs 5 crore if I fell in love with a co-actor or technician. But, there is no fine being levied on the production house which fails to pay dues on time. It has been two-and-a-half years, but they are yet to pay the full amount.”

He concluded by stating, “The past few months have been hard on us actors. I am requesting CINTAA and the production house to consider this important, as I have to earn my daily bread.”

