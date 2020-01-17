Mumbai Police Busts High-profile Sex Racket; Rescues Savdhaan India Actress!

A high profile sex racket was busted by Mumbai Police on Thursday (January 16, 2020). Reportedly, the sex racket was operating in a three-star hotel in suburban Andheri. As per the reports, the police have arrested a 29-year-old woman and rescued three female artists, including a minor, who were found to have been forced into prostitution. One of the rescued actresses has worked in the crime show Savdhaan India, and the other has worked in a Marathi movie and serials. A minor, who was rescued, had worked in a web series.

The Senior Inspector of the Social Service (SS) branch of the city police, Sandesh Revale was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "During the raid, three females, including a minor, were found to have been forced into prostitution. They were rescued and a woman, identified as Priya Sharma, who running this huge racket, was arrested."

Sandesh Revale further added, "Sharma was running a tours and travel agency in Kandivali East, Mumbai. She was involved in corrupt activities. The offence was being registered against Sharma."

It has to be recalled that just a few days ago, Bigg Boss 13's alleged ex-girlfriend, Amrita Dhanoa was arrested in a sex racket case. Apparently, the police arrested the actress and Richa Singh at a 5-star hotel in Mumbai for allegedly 'supplying girls for prostitution at plush hotels' in the city.

Amrita had blamed Arhaan for her arrest. She told the entertainment portal, "told SpotboyE, "I have been framed. This raid was planted by somebody and I know it is Arhaan who is getting all this done."

