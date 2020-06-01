Naagin 3 Fame Pearl V Puri Extends Financial Aid To More Than 100 Spot Boys Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a big toll on the entertainment industry, particularly the television business. A number of TV shows have gone off air and many other projects have been put on hold. The crisis has resulted in unemployment and financial difficulties for actors and crew members. However, the worst-hit were the daily wage workers such as lights, makeup, production, unit, and spot boys.

Many fraternity members have come forward to help their fellow industry mates who are in distress. In the same vein, Pearl V Puri has extended monetary aid after getting to know about a few spot boys struggling during the lockdown. The Naagin 3 star immediately transferred money into their accounts.

Pearl revealed, “I recently received a couple of calls from spot boys, who were part of my TV shows and they shared that they were facing problems and tough situations due to this lockdown. I thought that there would be so many others like them from the industry. And I felt I should do whatever I can in my capacity to help. It felt like it was my responsibility to help them. So I asked for a list of spot boys, which included their contacts and bank details, and the list I received had more than a 100 names, that too from one particular production house. I immediately transferred money into their accounts, which is the least I could do in these circumstances.”

He went on to add, “We are all in this together and we have to look after each other. My heart weeps for them and I will always do whatever I can for people who are in need. I just hope this pandemic ends soon and we can get back to our lives. Till then please stay home and safe.”

