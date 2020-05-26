Naagin 4: Not Just Rashami Desai, Even Nia Sharma & Vijayendra Kumeria Might Exit; Show To End Soon!

Naagin 4 To Be Revamped Before Going Off Air!

It is also being said that Naagin 4 might come to an end, making way for the new season! Apparently, the real reason for the makers to chop off the characters are not because of money. The real reason is that the show didn't work despite all the experimentations and the makers decided for the revamp!

Not Just Rashami, Even Nia & Vijayendra Might Exit

A source was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "The channels and the makers have come to a decision to end the fourth season making way for the new season immediately. The fourth season did not work as expected and Rashami's addition to the show only added to the budget constraints in this time of economic crisis amid others. Hence, after speaking to the production house, it was decided that not just Rashami, Nia, and Vijayendra's character will also be ending."

Decision Was Taken Not Because Of Budgetary Constraints

The source further added, "But, the decision is not taken on the basis of the budgetary constraints completely, the fact that despite all the experimentations, the show couldn't meet the expectations. This forced them to take this step."

Shooting Of Concluding Episodes To Be Filmed Soon!

As per the report, the actors have been informed about the same and the shooting of the concluding episodes will be held as soon as the lockdown is over. The report also suggested that the actors might shoot the remaining episodes from June 15, 2020, as the Film City is likely to open on that date.

Rashami Was Informed About The Development First

Rashami was the first person to be informed about this step, as she was the latest addition and her character in the show was not really developed as yet.