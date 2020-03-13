Naagin 4: Rashami's Character Details Revealed; Is Ishq Mein Marjawan's Aalisha Entering The Show?

Rashami Desai's Character Details

As per IWMBuzz report, initially Rashami will be seen in a different avatar (not of Nayantara). She will be seen playing the role of a young modern girl, Shalaka, but her attitude and mannerisms will be similar to that of Nayanthara.

Rashami As Shalaka

A source revealed to the portal, "Shalaka will have a hatred towards Brinda (Nia Sharma) just like Nayanthara and will want to send her out of Dev's (Vijayendra Kumeria) life."

Rashami's Entry Will Bring New & Interesting Twists

As revealed earlier, Rashami's entry will bring new and interesting twists on the show. She will be seen trying to woo Dev. With Rashami's entry, Brinda will have two enemies - Shalaka and Vishakha.

It has to be seen how she will fight with two girls!

A promo of the show has been leaked on social media, in which Rashami is introduced as Shalaka. (Check out video at the end of the slider)

Aalisha Panwar To Enter The Show

On the other hand, reports also suggest that Ishq Mein Marjawan actress Aalisha Panwar will be entering the show. As per a Pinkvilla report, Aalisha will be introduced as Dev's real mother. Yes, you read it right! Apparently, Dev is not a normal man, but a ‘divya purush' because of naagmani.

As per the report, the truth of Dev not being Vrushali's actual son will be revealed soon, leaving everyone thrilled. It is then we will get to watch Aalisha's grand entry.

(Image Source: Instagram)