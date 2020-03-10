Naagin 4: Rashami Desai To Play A Negative Role; Actress Shares The First Look From The Show!

Rashami Desai In A Negative Role

As per reports, the actress will be seen playing a negative role on the show. It is being said that it's a strong character and the Dil Se Dil Tak actress will play Jasmin's part in a new avatar. She will be seen adding some drama and spice in Dev and Brinda's lives.

Dil Se Dil Tak Actress Replaces Jasmin As Nayantara

A source was quoted by IE as saying, "Rashami Desai has already started shooting, and her entry will be shown in the coming week. While she will play Nayantara's role, it will have a completely different shade. The makers felt that she would look perfect in this role with grey shades."

Rashami’s Naagin First Look

Recently, Rashami shared a few videos in which she was seen in a white sari and dancing to 'Rang barse' song. We wonder if this is her avatar on the show!

Earlier, the creative head of the show, Mukta Dhond had also shared a behind the scenes video on her Instagram account, where Rashami was seen in a white saree talking to someone in the show.

It is surprising that Rashami is replacing Jasmin on the show. It has to be recalled that the actresses were a part of Dil Se Dil Tak, and apparently, the duo didn't share great bond.

Roselin Soniya Gomes To Enter Naagin 4

It is also being said that another actress Roselin Soniya Gomes will be joining Rashami on the show. Apparently, she will play Brinda's friend in the show.