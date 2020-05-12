Naagin 4's Sayantani Ghosh & BF Anugrah Might Opt For Virtual Wedding Due To Coronavirus Lockdown!

Sayantani Ghosh hit the headlines for starring in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4. The gorgeous actress was seen as Manyata and fans loved her character. Unfortunately, her character exited the show. Currently, the actress is enjoying her time in quarantine with her dear ones. Recently, during a chat with ETimes TV, the Naagin actress opened up about her wedding plans.

Sayantani Ghosh has finally found love in Anugrah Tiwari, who is from the fitness industry. Apparently, the couple first met over six years ago through a common friend at a gym and hit off instantly. The duo often shared lovey-dovey pictures on social media and fans fondly call them SayanGrah. During the chat with the daily, Sayantani revealed that although they haven't locked on the dates, but during the lockdown if they come up with wedding plan, they might get married virtually.

Sayantani was quoted by ETimes as saying, "I definitely want to get married. It is just a matter of time. We are not planning on ke iss date pe shaadi karenge. But we will when our hearts want. Who knows during the lockdown we might come up with some planning and get married virtually."

The actress further added, "It is just a matter of time. We are together. We are a part of each other's lives and we are loving that aspect of each other's lives. Whenever we decide on anything seriously, we will announce it."

During the live chat, Anugrah apparently sent a heart-shaped emoji and Sayantani greeted him.

It has to be recalled that a few weeks ago, Bigg Boss 2 winner, Ashutosh Kaushik got married his fiancee Arpita amid lockdown on his terrace, in Noida.

