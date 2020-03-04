    For Quick Alerts
      Naagin 4: Sayantani Ghosh To Exit; Will Jasmin Bhasin Re-enter The Show?

      The makers of Naagin 4 are keeping the audience hooked with interesting twists and turns since its inception. It is one of the top 10 shows on the TRP chart. Recently, we witnessed Jasmin Bhasin aka Nayantara's exit. Fans were upset with her exit. But as per the Pinkvilla's report, Jasmin might re-enter the show.

      The spoiler suggests that Nayantara was not be killed by the Parikh brothers but was held captive by Vishakha. Apparently, Vish might free Nayantara to get Naagmani.

      On the other hand, Sayantani Ghosh, who plays the role of Manyata (Brinda's mother), will be exiting the show! The actress confirmed the report and revealed that it is creative's decision to add big twist in the show.

      Sayantani was quoted by TOI as saying, "Yes, my character is winding up. As a show, Naagin has to keep the audience on the edge of their seats and hence, the team has to introduce high-points and shockers at every stage. The creative team has decided that killing my character would serve as a big high-point."

      When asked as to how she has handled this unexpected development, she said, "Parting is never easy, as you get attached to the team. As an artiste, you feel bad, but such is the nature of this industry. Also, no character is above the show. Though the show is doing well, it hasn't matched up to the last seasons' ratings, yet."

      Further, Sayantani stated that in her 15-years long career, she has understood that television shows are ruled by TRP's and hopes that the track of her exit works for the supernatural show.

      Story first published: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 18:36 [IST]
