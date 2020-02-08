Naagin 4: SHOCKING! Jasmin Bhasin Aka Nayantara Bids Goodbye To The Show

Did Makers Axe Jasmine’s Role?

A source was quoted by Desimartini as saying, "Jasmin and Nia Sharma were the two leads of the show and now, apparently, Jasmin has parted ways with the production house, albeit on an amicable note. In the last couple of episodes, her character was killed and on Wednesday, she had a closed-door meeting with the creative and production team."

Makers Decide To Go With New Development!

The source further added that the production house informed Jasmine was informed about the new development that they were making some changes at the script level, which meant no revival of her character on the show, as of now. Hence, the actress decided to amicably leave instead of waiting around.

Jasmin Talks About Her Exit From Naagin 4!

Now, Jasmin has reacted regarding her exit from the show. The actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "My role was to add to the mystery. The audience was supposed to think that I am a naagin and in a surprising turn of events, Nia was to be revealed as one. The show is full of twists and this was one of them. What happens to Nayantara is a mystery and it will unfold on its own. For me, my journey on the show was always meant to be this way."

Jasmin Clarifies…

She clarified that she had no issue with the track and she always knew that her role would come to an end.

Well, we are sure that Jasmin's fans will be extremely unhappy with her exit!