Naagin 4: Supriya Shukla Says She Will Miss Naagin Family; Calls Nia Sharma Wonderful Co-Actor

Naagin 4 will come to an end soon. A few actors have apparently shot for the final few episodes and one of them is Supriya Shukla, who plays the role of Nia Sharma's mother, Swara in the show. As she bid goodbye to the show, the actress said that she will miss working with the team and miss Naagin family. The actress also praised Nia Sharma as a wonderful co-actor.

Supriya was quoted by TOI as saying, "My character Swara was one of the best experiences as an actor. The show will always be close to my heart. It was short but heartfelt journey. I will miss working with the team and even our off-screen time on sets. I'm going to miss my Naagin family."

The actress further added, "Nia Sharma is a beautiful human being and wonderful co-actor. We loved each other's company. We laughed together and had share snacks and fruits. She loved and enjoyed the namkeen I carried on set at times. My journey of Naagin was superb with her."

Regarding her final shoot, Supriya revealed that she has completed all her shoots and promised that audience will witness a high voltage drama with lots of twist and turn. She also said that they have shot while the risk of virus was still around, but she is thankful to the production for being extra concerned about them, as they were careful about safety measures.

The actress was also praise for the makers and even thanked them for trusting her. She said that the production is family for her as she started her journey with them from Tere liye, and later worked in all the three popular shows, Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Naagin. She added that the journey has always been beautiful and will be thankful to Ekta forever as the producer always trusted her with meaty roles.

