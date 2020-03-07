Naagin 4: SURPRISING! Rashami Desai To Replace Jasmin Bhasin As Nayantara!

Ekta Kapoor's popular supernatural show Naagin 4 has been hitting the headlines since its inception. The show is one of the top shows on BARC chart and is also doing good on online TRP chart. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers hooked to the show. Recently, Jasmin Bhasin and Sayantani Ghosh exited the show and also, Anita Hassanandani entered the show. It is also reported that Surbhi Jyoti might enter Naagin 4. And as per the latest report, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai will be entering the supernatural show.

A Tellychakkar report suggests that Rashami will be replacing Jasmin Bhasin as Nayantara on the show. It is being said that Rashami will begin shooting from today and her entry will be aired on Sunday.

It has to be recalled that just recently, Jasmin had apologised to her fans who were disappointed with her stint in Naagin 4. There were also reports that Nayantara might re-enter. In a recent interview, when Jasmin was asked about her re-entry, she had said that if the story demands and if she doesn't have any commitments, she would definitely like to return. But the latest reports of Rashami replacing Jasmin is quite surprising!

Rashami and Jasmin had shared screen space in Dil Se Dil Tak. However, it is being said that the actresses have not been in good terms!

