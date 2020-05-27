Naagin 4: Vijayendra Kumeria Was Expecting That His Show Might Go Off Air!

From common man to celebrities, everyone's life is affected due to the Coronavirus lockdown. None of them have been spared! The businesses are down and shootings have been stalled. Hence, many producers have even decided to end the shows. The latest show to come under the radar is Naagin 4! Recently, there were reports that makers are planning to chop off Rashami Desai's character from the show. But latest reports suggested that Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria will be exiting the show too. Also, the show will go off air paving way to Naagin 5. Now, Vijayendra has reacted to the report!

Vijayendra revealed to Pinkvilla that they will be shooting for the concluding episode after lockdown, but he is not aware of Naagin 5.

The actor was quoted by the portal as saying, "What I have heard is we will be wrapping up the show after the lockdown, but we will be shooting the end. However, I don't know about season 5 yet."

When asked what does he feel about it, he said, "I know that this is going to happen in the industry so I was expecting this to happen given the fact that it has happened with a lot of shows so I am okay with that, hopefully, something will come about."

Well, the reports of Naagin 4 going off air might upset fans. But, the good news for them is that it is being said that the new season will make way soon. We wonder, who will Ekta Kapoor choose as naagins this time!

