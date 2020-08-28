Naagin 5 Actor Sharad Malhotra On Taking Pay Cut Due To COVID-19: It's Time To Uplift Each Other

The television industry has incurred huge financial losses due to coronavirus pandemic. A number of TV shows had to shut shop as broadcasters and producers tried staying afloat. But after almost four months, all TV shoots resumed after receiving a nod from the government with a bunch of guidelines and directives in place.

Actor Sharad Malhotra who recently made his grand return to TV in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 5 alongside Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal shared his thoughts on actors and technicians taking pay cuts to support the makers and uplift one another amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Sharad told the Times of India, "I am someone who likes to speak his mind. A lot of time it creates controversy, but I won't shy away from commenting on this important topic. I feel it is a very testing time for everyone. Be it a producer, channel, actor or any technicians, it is very difficult for everyone. We all have to agree and come to a common point if the producer is facing any kind of issues as actors and technicians we need to understand.

He went on to add, "I have always said that if there's anything that I can do to help, my producer I will. Because at the moment everybody like I said, we need to help each other. It's a period when we have to help each other. So, yes I've done that. I have reworked on my price and It's not just me everybody, even the technicians, everyone has come together as a family. We have stuck together and there for each other."

