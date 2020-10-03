Naagin 5 Actor Sharad Malhotra Tests Positive For COVID-19; Wife Ripci Tests Negative

Sharad Malhotra, who is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 5, has tested positive for Coronavirus. The actor apparently developed mild symptoms while shooting for the show. After doctor advised him to get tested for COVID-19, he got himself tested, and unfortunately, the result was positive. His wife Ripci Bhatia, on the other hand, has tested negative for the virus.

Sharad was quoted by TOI as saying, "They say if you stay positive, good things and people will be drawn to you. Well, I think, I took this line, too seriously (smiles). Unfortunately, I have tested COVID-19 positive. I have mild symptoms and have quarantined myself at home."

The actor further added, "Thankfully, my wife Ripci has tested negative and she continues to follow all precautionary measures. I am resting at home under strict medical supervision, and I would urge my viewers to keep me in their prayers, so that I can bounce back sooner and stronger."

Fans have also expressed concern about his Naagin 5 co-star Surbhi Chandna, who wrote on her Instagram story, "Thankyou for the concern pouring in! Shall update as and when i get my test results🙏." She also shared another picture snapped with Sharad and wrote, "I want this face and vibe back uncle 😹 @sharadmalhotra009 #wearegood #prayers 🧿."

A source revealed to the leading daily that as per the standard protocol, the shooting of the show has been stalled for three days and all cast and crew members are being tested. While those who test negative will resume shoot, and the actor, who has contracted the virus, will join the shoot only after 15 days.

For the uninitiated, Sharad plays the negative role Veer Singhania in Naagin 5. The actor has impressed viewers as his character has different shades. Initially, the show focused on naagin Bani and naag Jay (played by Mohit Seghal), but now the focus has shifted to Veer and Bani. In fact, viewers are loving Sharad and Surbhi's sizzling chemistry in the show. Fans have even nicknamed the couple as VAni.

