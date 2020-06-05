Naagin 5: Divyanka Tripathi To Play Negative Role; Asim To Play Mouni’s Son; SURPRISING Details!

Divyanka, Kratika & Asim In Naagin 5!

A BollywoodLife report suggests that Divyanka Tripathi and Kratika Sengar will be the new Naagins of the show. It is being said that Bigg Boss 13's first runner-up Asim Riaz will also be a part of the show.

Divyanka To Play Negative Role; Asim To Play Mouni’s Son

Apparently, Divyanka will play a negative role in the show while Asim Riaz will be Mouni Roy's son in this new season. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same!

Will Shivin & Mehak Be Seen In Naagin 5?

It has to be recalled that earlier, it was said that the makers are in talks with Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang. A few reports also suggested that Kavach actress Mehak Chahal has been approached for the show. But again, nothing is confirmed yet.

Makers Are Looking For A Cast Which Is Not Too Expensive!

A Pinkvilla report suggested that as the channel has slashed down production costs by almost 30% for everyone, the makers are looking to cast a relatively newer face, who is not too much of an expensive resource.

Well, who do you think will be suitable to play naagins in Naagin 5? Hit the comment box to share your views!