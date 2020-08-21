Naagin 5: Fans Can't Stop Gushing About Surbhi Chandna's Naagin Look
It is a tradition or sorts that the producer of supernatural show Ekta Kapoor introduces new naagins. Earlier, she had welcomed Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai, now the producer took to social media to reveal the first look of Surbhi Chandna as naagin in Naagin 5 by sharing a few pictures. The actress looked stunning in red dress. Fans looked the actress' look as naagin and were all praise for her beauty. Take a look at a few tweets!
Ekta Kapoor Introduces New Naagin- Surbhi Chandna
Sharing a few pictures, Ekta wrote, "Reveal of new Naagin...Punarjanam. 🐍 💣Aa rahi hai apne pyaar aur revenge ke liye!! @officialsurbhic #naagin5."
Priyanka Gupta
"Beyond expectation HOTNESS SIZZLING BEAUTY 🔥🔥🔥🔥 She is gonna slay it as naagin... Still cant believe it... #SurbhiNaaginLook #Surbhichandna @ColorsTV Aag baras rhi hai."
@OfficialMahmaz
"Finally I wokeup. First I saw this picture in my WhatsApp group and ignores it considering it an edit, then I came to here and got to know it's real only. Still can't believe my eyes that @SurbhiChandna looking this much gorgeous!! 😍😭🔥 #SurbhiChandna #Naagin5 #SurbhiNaaginLook."
Rutuja Kachare
"The GORGEOUS AND FIERCE NAAGIN IS HERE🔥🐍 Kaaaaatilana look @SurbhiChandna loved it😍 Laaal Mirchi 🌶 The #SurbhiChandna tag is on fire🤣🔥 #Naagin5 #SurbhiOnNaagin."
Celebs Love Surbhi's Look & Congratulated Her
Not just fans, even celebs loved Surbhi's look. Rohit Roy commented, "Fireeeee!!! All the best @ektarkapoor and my darling @officialsurbhic ! Am sure you going to ‘scale' new heights 😁." Hina Khan wrote, "Yyayyyyyyy congratulations 🥳," and Siddharth P Malhotra commented, "All the best @ektarkapoor and @officialsurbhic she is a happy Naagin ❤️🤗." Surbhi also commented, " Love to you EK ☄️♥️ #grateful."
