Naagin 5: Fans Can't Stop Gushing About Surbhi Chandna's Naagin Look

Ekta Kapoor Introduces New Naagin- Surbhi Chandna

Sharing a few pictures, Ekta wrote, "Reveal of new Naagin...Punarjanam. 🐍 💣Aa rahi hai apne pyaar aur revenge ke liye!! @officialsurbhic #naagin5."

Priyanka Gupta

"Beyond expectation HOTNESS SIZZLING BEAUTY 🔥🔥🔥🔥 She is gonna slay it as naagin... Still cant believe it... #SurbhiNaaginLook #Surbhichandna @ColorsTV Aag baras rhi hai."

@OfficialMahmaz

"Finally I wokeup. First I saw this picture in my WhatsApp group and ignores it considering it an edit, then I came to here and got to know it's real only. Still can't believe my eyes that @SurbhiChandna looking this much gorgeous!! 😍😭🔥 #SurbhiChandna #Naagin5 #SurbhiNaaginLook."

Rutuja Kachare

"The GORGEOUS AND FIERCE NAAGIN IS HERE🔥🐍 Kaaaaatilana look @SurbhiChandna loved it😍 Laaal Mirchi 🌶 The #SurbhiChandna tag is on fire🤣🔥 #Naagin5 #SurbhiOnNaagin."

Celebs Love Surbhi's Look & Congratulated Her

Not just fans, even celebs loved Surbhi's look. Rohit Roy commented, "Fireeeee!!! All the best @ektarkapoor and my darling @officialsurbhic ! Am sure you going to ‘scale' new heights 😁." Hina Khan wrote, "Yyayyyyyyy congratulations 🥳," and Siddharth P Malhotra commented, "All the best @ektarkapoor and @officialsurbhic she is a happy Naagin ❤️🤗." Surbhi also commented, " Love to you EK ☄️♥️ #grateful."