Naagin 5: Fans Happy With Trio Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal & Sharad Malhotra's Grand Entry

Ekta Kapoor surprised viewers by casting Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar, who played the roles of Sarvashresth Adi Naagin, Hriday Naag and Cheel for Naagin 5. Although the actors had cameo appearances, the main plot was set by them. Now, the story will be taken forward by other lead actors, Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra.
As per the plot, since Adi Naagin tells her story to Brinda to save Dev, she (Adi Naagin) is reborn as Bani played by Surbhi Chandna, and Naag is reborn as Jay, which is played by Mohit Sehgal. Dheeraj aka Cheel is reborn as Veer, which is now played by Sharad Malhotra. Recently, the makers revealed the glimpse of Surbhi and Mohit in the show, and fans couldn't stop gushing over them. They also loved Sharad Malhotra and trended #SharadMalhotra, #Naagin5WithSurbhiChandna and #JayBani on social media. Take a look at a few tweets!
Mridhula♡
"We started off the trend thinking that we will get only glimpse of SC in today's epi! But this was surprising! Sweet surprise indeed!@SurbhiChandna you look very pretty! Now let's continue trending for her guys! #Naagin5WithSurbhiChandna."
Multi Fandom & Charmee
Multi Fandom ❣️: My first vm for #JaNi 😍 😍 @itsmohitsehgal @SurbhiChandna #MohitSehgal #SurbhiChandna #JayBani #Naagin5 #JayMathur #Bani.
Charmee: In love with Mohit Sehgal and Surbhi Chandna as #JayBani 😍 #MohitSehgal #SurbhiChandna #Naagin5 @itsmohitsehgal @SurbhiChandna.
Jzt_jyotiii
"It's Gonna Be Interesting To See Their ( LOVE & WAR ) Saga Story. My Favourite @officialsurbhic & @itsmohitsehgal as Cute Jodi (#JayBani + #JaNi ) & @sharadmalhotra009 As #Veer With Dashing Shade We Would Love To See Them In Exceptional Role ( #Naag , #Naagin & #Cheel ) Love + Hate story."
Madhu_Sharadholic
"#SharadMalhotra entry in #Naagin5 as Veer Dearest SM... Congratulations For Mindblowing Start To Your New Character, I'm Sure Everyone Loved The Episode, Especially Your Entry Scene Wishing You & ya team,All The Good Luck To The New Beginnings, Stay Blessed and Stay Safe😇❤️."
