Naagin 5: Fans Slam Makers & Trend #VAni On Twitter After Veer & Chandni's Wedding Picture Go Viral
Colors' supernatural show Naagin 5 has been in the news for its star cast and interesting tracks. What's keeping the viewers glued to the show is Bani aka Surbhi Chandna and Veer aka Sharad Malhotra's love track. Of late an unexpected twist in their love track has grabbed the headlines. Recently, Priyamvada Kant aka Chandni and Veer's BTS wedding picture went viral on social media that has caught everyone's attention. Fans are extremely upset with the new twist and slammed makers for separating their favourite jodi- VAni (Veer and Bani). They expressed their anger on Twitter and trended #VAni. Take a look at a few tweets!
Yashi Srivatsava
"Hum fans jitna try kar rhe hai #naagin5 ko upar laane ka tum saale makers usko utna hi neeche girate jaa rhe ho @MuktaDhond @ektarkapoor (no hate to actors) #vani was magical(soul of the show) but with their separation the serial is going so down you can't even imagine."
Benafsha
"Was so happy to wake up to the picture on the right 😍 and then I saw this bullshit on the left 😡 Veer wtf are you doing ?? #naagin5 #vani."
Fly High
"@MuktaDhond please give us a sign that atlast everything will be fine with my #VAni 😭😭😭??? Dear #Naagin5 actors plz we beg u don't give us any bts... Bohot kuch dekh chuke hai hum already 💔💔💔..."
@_Khan1195
"Can you really value your audience?? @MuktaDhond We most of us here because #Vani. Their sizzling chemistry and appealing hate & love story of two clans hook with #Naagin5. This upcoming remarriage crap is really happens for me👋to Naagin5 we are not tolerate all this nonsense💔."
Runam & Jo
Runam: Plzz, don't play with our #VAni hearts ♥It's hurts 😭😭#Naagin5.
Just_Jo: I still believe something good was going to happen😃. Maybe these marriages are planned by #VAni to trap markat.🤭Possible?? #Naagin5.
Well, it has to be seen if this is just a picture to grab attention or if Veer is really getting married to Bani! Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.
(Social media posts are not edited)
Also Read: Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra Aka Veer To Marry Priyamvada Kant's Character Chandni In The Show?
Also Read: Surbhi Chandna Leaves Her Naagin 5 Co-Star Mohit Sehgal In Splits By Mimicking Him With A Fake Accent [Video]