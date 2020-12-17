Naagin 5: Fans Slam Makers & Trend #VAni On Twitter After Veer & Chandni's Wedding Picture Go Viral

Yashi Srivatsava

"Hum fans jitna try kar rhe hai #naagin5 ko upar laane ka tum saale makers usko utna hi neeche girate jaa rhe ho @MuktaDhond @ektarkapoor (no hate to actors) #vani was magical(soul of the show) but with their separation the serial is going so down you can't even imagine."

Benafsha

"Was so happy to wake up to the picture on the right 😍 and then I saw this bullshit on the left 😡 Veer wtf are you doing ?? #naagin5 #vani."

Fly High

"@MuktaDhond please give us a sign that atlast everything will be fine with my #VAni 😭😭😭??? Dear #Naagin5 actors plz we beg u don't give us any bts... Bohot kuch dekh chuke hai hum already 💔💔💔..."

@_Khan1195

"Can you really value your audience?? @MuktaDhond We most of us here because #Vani. Their sizzling chemistry and appealing hate & love story of two clans hook with #Naagin5. This upcoming remarriage crap is really happens for me👋to Naagin5 we are not tolerate all this nonsense💔."

Runam & Jo

Runam: Plzz, don't play with our #VAni hearts ♥It's hurts 😭😭#Naagin5.

Just_Jo: I still believe something good was going to happen😃. Maybe these marriages are planned by #VAni to trap markat.🤭Possible?? #Naagin5.