Naagin 5 First Look Goes Viral; Fans Want Hina Khan To Play The Lead!

Naagin 5 First Look Goes Viral

In the picture shared by Mukta, a woman was seen standing and joining hands in front of a temple. However, the face is not revealed and the lady's back is facing the camera.

Fans Want Hina Khan To Play The Lead!

A fanpage shared the poster and many users were seen commenting on it urging the makers to rope-in Hina Khan to play the lead of the show!

Fans Comments

A user commented, "Mam plss hina khan is best for naagin 5😍." Another user wrote, "@realhinakhan is the best naagin men lead positive naagin5 @muktadhond @ektarkapoor @bodhisatvadatta 👌👌👌👌👌🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️😍😍." Well, we must say that Hina Khan is in huge demand!

Hina Khan Or Dipika Kakar – Who Will Play The Female Lead?

A few others commented, "#wewanthinakhaninnaagin," "Hina khan ko lo warna Show band kardo" and "Plz hina khan in lead role." Some fans even wanted Dipika Kakar as naagin. The users commented, "Dipika kakkar Ibrahim is best for naagin role" and "Deepika kakkar and mouni roy both are best for nagin role."

(Social media posts are not edited)