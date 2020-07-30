Naagin 5: Hina Khan’s First Look As ‘Sarvashreshth Naagin’ Revealed; Fans Call Her TRP Queen
A few days ago, through Naagin 4 finale promo, the makers revealed that the new naagin (of Naagin 5). Although the face of new naagin was hidden, many guessed it to be Hina Khan. Now, the makers have finally revealed the face new naagin and fans' guess was right, as it is none other than Hina Khan. Colors TV shared the promo of Naagin 5 in which Hina is seen called 'Sarvashreshth Naagin' and captioned it as, "Khulenge barso puraane raaz aur saamne aayega sabse balshaali Naagin ka chehera! #Naagin5 jald hi, sirf #Colors par. @realhinakhan."
Fans Are Excited To Watch Hina As Naagin
Fans are super excited about Hina Khan's entry in Naagin 5 and are eagerly waiting for the show. While a few called her hottest and sexiest naagin, some of them called her TRP queen. Take a look at a few comments!
Chaitanya, Kareem & Nehu
Realchaitanya29: Great choice colours🔥She will give u full trp 😍.
@Kareem_tweets__: Finally the most awaited promo is here! #HinaKhan.
@NehuSharmaa: Naagin toh hit hai boss with trp queen #HinaKhan.
@tanu_gupta80
"Another different and iconic role, by Hina Khan which will again have it's own elements, her touch and charisma in it ... never followed any season of #Naagin but this time and season can't miss it at any cost..will see new season only for #HinaKhan @eyehinakhan."
GauharKushal & Itz Khushi
@GauharKushal3: सर्वश्रेष्ठ नागिन Best of All 100 % #HinaKhan surely gonna kill it mercilessly ! #Naagin5WithHinaKhan @eyehinakhan Can't Wait Uffff.
Itz_Khushi: Tv ki सर्वश्रेष्ठ actress aa rhi hai सर्वश्रेष्ठ naagin banke😍 Can't wait😍.
HinaKhan FC, Shreyay & Pragyeah095
♡ #HinaKhan ♡ FC: Excited for #Naagin5WithHinaKhan #HinaKhan.
Shreyay: Hina is looking so gorgeous.
@Pragyeah095: sexiest and the hottest naagin is here.
(Social media posts are not edited)
