Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna & Hina To Play Naagins; Shivin Drops Hint Of Being A Part Of Ekta's Show!

Ekta Has Finalised Hina & Surbhi Chandna In Naagin 5?

A source was quoted by the portal as saying, "Ekta has apparently finalised Surbhi Chandna, Ishqbaaz fame and Hina Khan to play Naagins in the fifth season."

Hina & Surbhi As Naagins!

It has to be recalled that when Mukta Dhond shared the first look of Naagin 5, many people requested makers to cast Hina! When Naagin 4 was announced, Surbhi Chandna's name was doing the rounds. We are sure fans will be happy if Hina and Surbhi are roped in for the supernatural show.

Makers Were Looking For Fresh Yet Famous Faces

The source further said, "They were looking for a fresh yet famous face to carry on the Naagin legacy and both these ladies enjoy a massive social media following and are extremely famous amongst the Indian audiences."

Shivin Drops Hint Of Being A Part Of Ekta's Show!

On the other hand, Shivin has finally responded to the reports of him doing Naagin 5. He was quoted by India Today as saying, "I would not like to comment on anything right now but will confirm once things are finalised. Although, I have done a guest appearance on Naagin once."