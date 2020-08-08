Naagin 5: Is Devoleena Bhattacharjee Doing Ekta Kapoor's Show?

Naagin is a popular franchise and almost every season topped the TRP chart. But Naagin 4 was average and due to lockdown, the makers took the decision of shutting the show and starting the new season immediately. Now, Naagin 5 makers are leaving no stone unturned to create huge hype around the show. They have roped in some of the popular faces on the show. Recently, they revealed motion poster which featured Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar. A few reports suggested that Devoleena Bhattacharjee will also be seen playing a cameo in the show and fans went into celebratory mode on social media. But it is being said that the actress is still contemplating on the offer.

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "I have been approached but haven't decided yet if I am doing it."

She further added, "I would love to be part of the show though. It's a beautiful show and is loved by many. Also, I want to work with Ekta Kapoor."

The actress has taken a break from social media. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant said that she is spending time reading books, watching TV series online and doing some creative work.

She knows that people might be missing her, the ones who love her might be missing her to shower their wishes and the ones who troll her might be missing the "tu tu main main", she added that she miss both kind of people! But she said that she wants some time as she needs some positive vibes in her life.

