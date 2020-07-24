Naagin 5 Makers Drop A Hint About New Naagin With Season 4 Promo; Is The New Naagin Hina Khan?
Naagin 4 will end soon which will mark the beginning of Naagin 5. Ever since Ekta Kapoor announced the new season, a lot have been speculated about the new season, especially regarding the new cast of the show. Recently, the makers revealed the Naagin 4 finale promo, in which Nia Sharma aka Brinda will reveal that she is a naagin and begins taking her revenge, which in turn reveals a new face. Although the face was not disclosed, fans are pretty sure that the new Naagin is none other than Hina Khan. Take a look at a few comments!
Naaginbhagya_ka_zehreelakhel
"OMG I Can't wait for see Hina Khan as New Naagin in Naagin 4 finale and Beginning Naagin 5😍.I would like to support him in naagin world😘."
@Mohamme37896951
"@Mohamme37896951: Hina Khan's eyes EyesFireSnake Shown in the promo of Naagin 4 Today 🥳 💃 💃I'm soo excited @eyehinakhan @ektarkapoor@MuktaDhond #Naagin5 #Naagin5WithHinaKhan #HinaKhan #Naagin."
Rashami & Muneeb
@Rashamiladydon: She seriously looks like hina Only hina have those big eyes 😌 What do u all think??? #HinaKhan #Naagin5.
@MuneebItsme: She is 100% @eyehinakhan !! Excited to see her!! a Are you ? #HinaKhan #Naagin5.
Sravana & Ayaan
Sravana_sandhya_thadiboina: Obviously itna clearly dikh raha hai eyes dekh ke pata chal gaya its #hinakhan.
@ayaantweets_: Waiting for Hina's #Naagin look to be out!😍 #HinaKhan #Naagin5.
Lead Actors Of Naagin 5!
Meanwhile, there are also rumours that Tashan-E-Ishq actor Sidhant Gupta and Ragini MMS Returns actor Varun Sood have been approached to play the male lead!
