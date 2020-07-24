Naagin 5 Makers Drop A Hint About New Naagin With Season 4 Promo; Is The New Naagin Hina Khan?

Naaginbhagya_ka_zehreelakhel

"OMG I Can't wait for see Hina Khan as New Naagin in Naagin 4 finale and Beginning Naagin 5😍.I would like to support him in naagin world😘."

@Mohamme37896951

"@Mohamme37896951: Hina Khan's eyes EyesFireSnake Shown in the promo of Naagin 4 Today 🥳 💃 💃I'm soo excited @eyehinakhan @ektarkapoor@MuktaDhond #Naagin5 #Naagin5WithHinaKhan #HinaKhan #Naagin."

Rashami & Muneeb

@Rashamiladydon: She seriously looks like hina Only hina have those big eyes 😌 What do u all think??? #HinaKhan #Naagin5.

@MuneebItsme: She is 100% @eyehinakhan !! Excited to see her!! a Are you ? #HinaKhan #Naagin5.

Sravana & Ayaan

Sravana_sandhya_thadiboina: Obviously itna clearly dikh raha hai eyes dekh ke pata chal gaya its #hinakhan.

@ayaantweets_: Waiting for Hina's #Naagin look to be out!😍 #HinaKhan #Naagin5.

Lead Actors Of Naagin 5!

Meanwhile, there are also rumours that Tashan-E-Ishq actor Sidhant Gupta and Ragini MMS Returns actor Varun Sood have been approached to play the male lead!