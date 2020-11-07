Naagin 5: Mohit Sehgal To Exit; Kumkum Bhagya's Arjit Taneja To Enter The Show!

Naagin 5 has been hitting the headlines since its inception. The show has been in the news especially regarding its cast. Although the supernatural show has not garnered the ratings that the previous seasons gained, it is keeping the viewers glued to their screen with interesting twists and turns. As per the latest reports, it is being said that the makers are all set to introduce another interesting twist in the show.

As per Tellychakkar report, Kumkum Bhagya actor Arjit Taneja might enter the show post Mohit Sehgal's exit.

For the uninitiated, the show was initially launched by three actors/characters Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra. Post this, reincarnation story was introduced- Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra took over the characters. Fans are loving Surbhi's chemistry with both the actors, especially with Sharad.

Now, it is being said that Arjit Taneja will enter the show and his character will fall in love with Bani. We will again see a love triangle between Arjit's character, Bani and Veer. It is being said that Arjit will play a negative role in the show. However, there is no confirmation about the same.

On the other hand, there are also reports that the makers are planning to bring in a new girl in Veer's life, who will try to separate him from Bani. However, there is no official confirmations about the same as of now.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

Also Read: Arjun Bijlani's Wife Neha Swami & Naagin 5's Sharad Malhotra Test Negative For COVID-19