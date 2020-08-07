Naagin 5: A New Motion Poster Starring Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar And Mohit Malhotra Gets Unveiled

A few days ago, Colors TV had shared the promo of Naagin 5 introducing lead actress Hina Khan as the 'Sarvashreshth Naagin'. And now, the makers of the highly anticipated fifth instalment of the hit franchise have revealed the first look motion poster consisting of Hina, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Mohit Malhotra on their official social media handle.

The intriguing new look has piqued the interests of the fans. The poster reads, “Hone wala hai ghamasan yudh, kiske pyaar ki hogi jeet?” and the Balaji team captioned it with as follows: “#Naagin5, 9th August se, Sat-Sun raat 8 baje, sirf @colorstv par. @ektarkapoor @shobha9168 @chloejferns #BalajiTelefilms” (sic). Check out the post below:

In a recent interview with BT, Hina Khan explained her decision to take up the show. The actress shared, "Actually, I was focussing more on films and digital shows, and it was all going well. I even had two releases (on OTT platforms) during the lockdown, while talks are on for other projects. But then, Ekta Kapoor came into my life and dropped the bomb! She is not someone who will ask you whether you want to play this role, she just tells you (laughs!). On a serious note, we share a great rapport and I am doing a web show for her, too. When she mentioned Naagin to me, I told her that I didn’t want to do television, but she said that it’s just for one season, and I could do it for some time."

Dheeraj too shared his excitement and was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, "Naagin has emerged as a big brand and I didn’t think twice before giving my nod.”

Naagin 4 starring Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, Rashami Desai recently went off the air and is immediately being replaced by Naagin 5. It will premiere on August 9 at 8 pm on Colors.

ALSO READ: Naagin 5: Hina Khan’s First Look As 'Sarvashreshth Naagin’ Revealed; Fans Call Her TRP Queen

ALSO READ: Dheeraj Dhoopar Joins The Cast Of Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 5, Will Be Seen As Shape Shifting Snake