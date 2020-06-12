Naagin 5: Paras Chhabra Confirms Getting Call From Makers; Mouni Roy & Surbhi Jyoti To Appear!

Paras Chhabra Confirms Getting Call From Makers

Paras confirmed that he got a call from the production house. Bollywoodlife quoted Paras as saying, "I did get a call from someone in the production house for Naagin 5. But there has been no communication after that. Let us see how it goes if they do approach me again."

Mouni Roy & Surbhi Jyoti In Naagin 5?

As per a Spotboye report, Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti, who had played naagins in previous seasons, will appear in Naagin 5, as Ekta wants to keep the touch of previous seasons intact with the new one!

Ekta Wants To Keep The Touch Of Previous Seasons Intact In The New Season!

A source was quoted by the portal as saying, "Ekta wanted to keep the touch of her previous seasons intact with this one, hence the leads of previous seasons Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti to be part of Naagin 5. Seeing all the four leading ladies in one frame will be sheer delight for the Naagin fans."

Hina Khan’s Cryptic Message

Recently, Hina Khan had a chat session with her fans on Twitter. During the session, a fan asked, "Naagin k bary me kia khichdi pakk rhi ha? #AskHina," to which, Hina replied, "Pata nahi aap bataao."

