Naagin 5: Paras Chhabra Confirms Getting Call From Makers; Mouni Roy & Surbhi Jyoti To Appear!
Naagin 4 will soon end and the makers are apparently prepping up for the fifth season! As the makers are busy casting for the show, there have been reports of a few popular actors being approached. Recently, there were reports that Divyanka Tripathi, Shivin Narang, Paras Chhabra, Mahek Chahal, Asim Riaz and Kratika Sengar being approached for the show. Latest reports also suggested that Ekta Kapoor has apparently finalised Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna for the show. While Divyanka and Asim refuted the reports, recently, Shivin dropped a hint of being a part of the show. Now, Paras Chhabra has reacted to the reports!
Paras Chhabra Confirms Getting Call From Makers
Paras confirmed that he got a call from the production house. Bollywoodlife quoted Paras as saying, "I did get a call from someone in the production house for Naagin 5. But there has been no communication after that. Let us see how it goes if they do approach me again."
Mouni Roy & Surbhi Jyoti In Naagin 5?
As per a Spotboye report, Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti, who had played naagins in previous seasons, will appear in Naagin 5, as Ekta wants to keep the touch of previous seasons intact with the new one!
Ekta Wants To Keep The Touch Of Previous Seasons Intact In The New Season!
A source was quoted by the portal as saying, "Ekta wanted to keep the touch of her previous seasons intact with this one, hence the leads of previous seasons Mouni Roy and Surbhi Jyoti to be part of Naagin 5. Seeing all the four leading ladies in one frame will be sheer delight for the Naagin fans."
Hina Khan’s Cryptic Message
Recently, Hina Khan had a chat session with her fans on Twitter. During the session, a fan asked, "Naagin k bary me kia khichdi pakk rhi ha? #AskHina," to which, Hina replied, "Pata nahi aap bataao."
So, which actress do you want to watch on Naagin 5? Hit the comment box to share your views!
Also Read: Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna & Hina To Play Naagins; Shivin Drops Hint Of Being A Part Of Ekta's Show!
Also Read: Here's How Naagin 4 Will End; Not Asim Riaz, But Paras Chhabra Approached For Naagin 5!