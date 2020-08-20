Naagin 5 Premiere Episode Becomes Most-Watched On Colors TV; Netizens Call Hina Khan TRP Queen

Tuba & Bunty

Tuba: Trp Queen #HinaKhan You Every Show Is No.1😍❤️ @eyehinakhan Proud #HinaHolics.

BUNTY DABAS: Naagin trp 1.5 to 2.4 because of our trp queen Hina Khan #HinaKhan #hinalaunchesnaagin5 #hinagracednaageshwari @eyehinakhan.

Luniva

"Kya baat hai abhi abhi ek good news ab ek aur😎.see guys akshara is rulling in the hearts of people till now. itne saalo k baad bhi ye character logon k dilon main jinda hai.😁Our trp queen #hinakhan @eyehinakhan."

@hinakhanfan18

"@ColorsTV was showing glimpse of #Hinakhan in every precap even 2-3 weeks before #Naagin5 launch. Because they very well know who can bring them trps. So Stfu and accept all the hype of #Naagin5 is because of hina and trp belong to her. #HinaGaveKickAssStartToNaagin5."

@SristiJhunjhun1

"#Naagin5 's trp is 2.4 along with that it became No.1 show on colors that week...Many many congratulations @eyehinakhan ...U r truly TRP QUEEN for a reason 👇😊❤...#HinaKhan jha TRP whaa 😘"

Hina Rejoices As Show Tops The List!

For the uninitiated, Hina played the role of Sarvashreshta Adi Naagin. The actress took to social media and rejoiced the news. She wrote, "Naagin Season 5 premiere no 1 show on @ColorsTV congratulations team we did it."