      Naagin 5 Premiere Episode Becomes Most-Watched On Colors TV; Netizens Call Hina Khan TRP Queen

      As the viewers are aware, Ekta Kapoor shut down Naagin 4 as it didn't garner the expected TRPs, and recently launched Naagin 5 with all new actors- Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Looks like Ekta's plan worked as the premiere episode of the supernatural show became the most-watched show on Colors TV and garnered 2.4 TRP ratings. Netizens gave the full credit to Hina Khan and called her TRP queen. Take a look at a few comments!

      Tuba: Trp Queen #HinaKhan You Every Show Is No.1😍❤️ @eyehinakhan Proud #HinaHolics.

      BUNTY DABAS: Naagin trp 1.5 to 2.4 because of our trp queen Hina Khan #HinaKhan #hinalaunchesnaagin5 #hinagracednaageshwari @eyehinakhan.

      "Kya baat hai abhi abhi ek good news ab ek aur😎.see guys akshara is rulling in the hearts of people till now. itne saalo k baad bhi ye character logon k dilon main jinda hai.😁Our trp queen #hinakhan @eyehinakhan."

      "@ColorsTV was showing glimpse of #Hinakhan in every precap even 2-3 weeks before #Naagin5 launch. Because they very well know who can bring them trps. So Stfu and accept all the hype of #Naagin5 is because of hina and trp belong to her. #HinaGaveKickAssStartToNaagin5."

      "#Naagin5 's trp is 2.4 along with that it became No.1 show on colors that week...Many many congratulations @eyehinakhan ...U r truly TRP QUEEN for a reason 👇😊❤...#HinaKhan jha TRP whaa 😘"

      For the uninitiated, Hina played the role of Sarvashreshta Adi Naagin. The actress took to social media and rejoiced the news. She wrote, "Naagin Season 5 premiere no 1 show on @ColorsTV congratulations team we did it."

      (Social media posts are not edited)

