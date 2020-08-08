Naagin 5 Promo Out! Dheeraj Turns Villain In Hina-Mohit's Love Story; More Details Inside

Naagin 5 Promo

In the promo, Mohit (Hriday Naag) is seen as Hina's (Sarvashreshtha Adi Naagin) lover, while Dheeraj (Cheel Aakash) is the villain in their love story.

Naagin 5 Story

As per Pinkvilla report, Naagin 5 is based on the backdrop of Satyug and the story revolves around predecessor of the Naagin clan, Sarvashreshtha Adi Naagin, who falls in love with Naag Hriday. But even before their love story could reach its happy ending, destiny rips them apart, as Cheel Aakash obsessed with Hina's character. Naagin's love remains unfulfilled and she swears revenge as her dying wish. She is reincarnated in Kalyug and is determined to fulfill her journey and also avenge the past.

Surbhi Chandna To Play Naagin

Apparently, Hina's journey will be continued by Surbhi Chandna (reincarnated version of Hina's character).

Kajal Pisal To Play Pivotal Role

Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Kajal Pisal has joined the cast. According to TOI report, she will play a pivotal and positive part in the show, and her character will result in a lot of twists in the plot.

Naagin 5 Cast

Apart from Kajal, apparently, Joshna Mudvari, Mahima Gupta, Tiana Arya, Chhichhore's Kamaal Malik, Laxmmi Bomb's Amika Shail and Ishq Aaj Kal's Shreyas Pandit will be seen in the show. It is also being said that twin sisters and TikTok stars Chinky and Minky aka Surabhi Mehra and Samriddhi Mehra, who were seen in The Kapil Sharma Show have been approached to play twin sisters to the lead actress Surbhi Chandna in the show.