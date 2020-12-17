Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra Aka Veer To Marry Priyamvada Kant's Character Chandni In The Show?

Colors and Ekta Kapoor are leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers hooked with its supernatural drama Naagin 5. The fifth instalment of the hit series may soon witness a major twist in the coming episodes.

It has already been reported that Splitsvilla and Tenali Rama fame actress Priyamvada Kant has been roped in for a pivotal role in the Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal fronted show. Sources suggest that Priyamvada will depict the role of Chandni who happens to be the princess of the sky. She is also Veer’s childhood friend.

However, what’s really come as a shocker for the fans are a few pictures from the set that suggests that Priyamvada and Veer (Sharad) are tying the knot with each other. In the now-viral pics, Priyamvada is dressed in a white lehenga and Sharad is seen in a white suit. The colour coordinated duo look perfect as a couple. But there is no clarity if they are really getting married or if it is an act by Chandni and Veer to make Bani feel jealous.

For the unversed, Sharad and Surbhi's chemistry as Veeranshu and Bani is really loved by the audiences. But most of the ardent fans were disappointed to see Sharad getting married to Priyamvada and expressed their dislike on social media.

All in all, it would be interesting to see what Priyamvada's character has in store for the audience, and what will be Bani aka Surbhi’s plan!

