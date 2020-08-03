Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra To Play Main Lead In Ekta Kapoor's Show?

The makers of supernatural show Naagin 5 are creating a lot of curiosity around the show. Recently, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra confirmed that they have signed the show. Also, the makers revealed that Hina Khan will be seen as 'sarvashresth naagin'. A few days ago, Hina also shared a few pictures and fans loved her new look as naagin. Now, there are reports that Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki actor Sharad Malhotra will be seen making a grand entry!

A source revealed to TOI, "The actor will essay the main lead in Balaji's supernatural fantasy thriller and his role will have negative traits, something he has never played before."

If reports are to be believed, the producer Ekta Kapoor considers Sharad extremely lucky, who was a part of her successful show Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki. Apparently, Sharad, who was last seen in Muskaan, is required to have a good physique for the character in Naagin 5.

The source further added, "The Banoo Main Teri Dulhann actor is extremely fit and his bearded look seems perfect for the part."

Apparently, before zeroing in on Sharad, the makers considered many names for the main lead. The makers and Sharad are yet to confirm about the same!

