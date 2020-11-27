Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna Says Mouni Roy Was An Incredible Naagin And Will Always Be

Naagin is one of the most popular supernatural shows on television. Ekta Kapoor has always surprised fans by getting the best and beautiful actresses as Naagin. Previously, we have seen Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti and recently, Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna playing Naagins. Every viewer has their favourite Naagin, while few feel Mouni was good as Naagin, many loved Surbhi Jyoti as Naagin. Recently, Naagin 5's Naagin, Surbhi Chandna was asked as to who is her favourite and she chose, Mouni Roy!

As per Pinkvilla report, during an Instagram live session, a user claimed that Mouni was better than Surbhi, to this the actress agreed politely and said, "There is never going to be another thought to that. Mouni was an incredible Naagin and will always be. I totally agree with you that Mouni is better than me. I don't think anyone else will ever be able to beat her in this."

Although Chandna is nailing it as naagin, her confession that there can never be another thought that Mouni is better Naagin, has won accolades from fans.

It has to be recalled that earlier, Mouni had revealed that Naagin is the 'closest to her heart and had said that she received a lot of love from fans. For the uninitiated, Mouni was the first Naagin (shape-shifting serpent) of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural thriller series that starred Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan, and Sudha Chandran in the leads. Shivanya and Ritik's (Mouni and Arjun) jodi was loved by fans. She had been a part of Naagin 2 and did a small cameo in Naagin 3 as well.

On the other hand, earlier, while talking about being a part of Naagin 5, Surbhi had said in a statement, "The show Naagin comes with a legacy and many revered artists that have been a part of the show before. It is my honour to be a part of such a popular show and to work with Balaji Telefilms. I am feeling excitement, nervousness, all kinds of mixed emotions and I am looking forward to having a wonderful experience."

Naagin 5 also stars Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles. Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar were seen in the first few episodes.

Also Read: Gold Glam & Style Awards 2020 Winners List: Harshad Chopda, Sidharth Shukla & Others Bag Awards

Also Read: Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award Films 2020: Surbhi Chandna, Shivangi-Mohsin & Others Win Big