Naagin Fame Arjun Bijlani On COVID-19 Crisis: Our Minds Need Freedom From The Fear Of The Virus

A number of actors in the recent past have spoken about the ways in which the COVID-19 pandemic has altered life beyond anyone’s imagination. Add to this, the lockdown has made everyone realise the value of freedom and other things one took for granted even a few months ago. And now, Naagin fame Arjun Bijlani has spoken to the Times of India about travelling to Goa with his family to 'breathe in fresh air’ away from Mumbai.

Arjun said, “The cases of coronavirus positive patients are less in Goa and things are different here when compared to Mumbai. The situation there (Mumbai) is very different and scary. You may choose to look the other way, but the fact is that we need a vaccine or a permanent treatment of this virus. I think that would be real freedom.”

He went on to add, “Earlier we could move freely, we could go wherever we wanted, and meet whoever we wanted. I think anything that comes easily, we begin to underestimate them and take them for granted…. that's human nature. The pandemic has taught us many life lessons and now we’ve learnt to value simple joys of life,” adds Arjun.

On being quizzed about how he plans to deal with the corona crisis going forward, the actor replied, “The pandemic has changed a lot of things for us and now, we all need freedom from this fear of COVID. While we have learnt to navigate through the pandemic and live in the new normal, we all need to get rid of the fear of this virus.”

