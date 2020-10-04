Naagin Actor Arjun Bijlani’s Wife Neha Swami Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Naagin fame Arjun Bijlani recently took to his Instagram account to inform his fans and followers that his wife, Neha Swami, has tested positive for Coronavirus. He then went on to add that he and his family have self-quarantined themselves for the next two weeks. He concluded his message by urging everyone who came in contact with him and his family in the past few days to get themselves tested.

Arjun took to Twitter and wrote, “Hey guys my wife has tested positive for COVID 19. Me and my family are self quarantined for the next 14 days. Request anyone who has come in contact with us to pl get tested .. we are healthy and fine and I hope we continue to be so . Keep us in yours prayers.” (sic)

For the unversed, Sharad Malhotra who is currently seen in season 5 of Naagin too has tested positive for Coronavirus. The actor revealed that he apparently developed mild symptoms while shooting for the hit show. He is now following the doctor’s advice after testing positive for COVID-19. However, his wife Ripci Bhatia, on the other hand, has tested negative for the virus.

Sharad told TOI, "They say if you stay positive, good things and people will be drawn to you. Well, I think, I took this line, too seriously (smiles). Unfortunately, I have tested COVID-19 positive. I have mild symptoms and have quarantined myself at home."

ALSO READ: Ishqbaaz Actress Navina Bole Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says She Is In Isolation & Recovering

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Priyanka Kalantri And Husband Vikaas Kalantri Test COVID-19 Positive