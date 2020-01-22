Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story Is A Heart-Warming Love Story Of Pinky; To Premiere On January 27

She is just four feet eight inches tall, but possesses towering confidence. The society ridicules her for her short stature and for she is unlikely to find a suitable match. But she fends off all the criticism with her charm and quirks. Pinky's world is full of bittersweet moments and a beautiful love story. Embracing insecurities and questioning the perception of 'perfection', Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story is a heart-warming love story. The show will trace the journey of Pinky, who is short but feisty, a fighter but also a dreamer, perceived as flawed but hope to find her true love. Produced by Bodhi Tree Multimedia, co-powered by Pravin Masalewale, the show premieres on January 27, 2020, and will air every Monday-Friday at 9.30 PM.

Talking about the show, Nina Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV network Viacom18, said, "We started the year on a high note with Bigg Boss and Naagin ruling the charts. Keeping up the momentum, we bring to viewers a love story, a genre that is revered by the audience. As storytellers, we always attempt to make our stories relatable and heard and Pinky's journey resonates the same. Questioning society's definition of perfection, we present the love story of a free-spirited Pinky who is of short height but stands tall to inspire people to live life wholeheartedly. This saga of love, emotions and insecurities will strike an emotional chord with the viewers and at the same time entertain them."

A typical Delhi girl, Pinky Kashyap (played by Riya Shukla) is born and brought up in an orthodox Brahmin family. She wants nothing beyond a conventional married life. Her life comes with its own share of drama, but Pinky tactfully uses her strength to counterweight what society defines as her physical drawback. Raised in a tightly knit family with a strict and reserved father, a loving and supportive dadi, a melodramatic mother, Pinky believes in living life to the fullest. Just like every other girl, even Pinky's parents want her to get married, but her height always poses as a hurdle. She soon finds out that going the conventional way is not always easy.

Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18, said, "While most people fight their flaws every day, we present the story of Pinky, who has turned them into her strength. Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story is a heart-warming amalgamation of her endeavours to find true love and her exceptional way of living a life that is beyond society's judgement. Pinky's compelling personality will stand out and viewers will relate to various stages of her life, the challenges she faces and the hysterical ways in which she conquers them. With diverse characters and an engaging storyline, we hope to create magic with Pinky's 'Lambi Love Story'."

Sukesh Motwani, Producer, Bodhi Tree Multimedia, said, "Pinky and her varied moods will not just entertain, inspire but will also compel viewers to be a part of her journey. Right from her unapologetic ways of dealing with emotional complications to her pursuit of finding a life partner. It's the first-time the audience will witness the love story of a girl with short stature and will also touch upon sensitively the battles she fights every time she is needled. Every character in the show is distinctive and in the most fascinating way will contribute to her life. We hope Pinky finds a way to win the audience's heart."

Riya Shukla, who plays the titular character on the show said, "Having explored the world of Bollywood, I am thrilled to make my television debut with Colors. Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story will take viewers through a beautiful and warm narrative of Pinky's journey of finding her one true love. While she lives her life wholeheartedly, she does come across a stumbling block, but her quintessential personality promises to touch lives. I hope the viewers fall in love with Pinky's unusual ways of dealing with uncertainties."

Naati Pinky's incredible love story is going to make you smile, laugh and make you moist eyed as the cast of Riya Shukla, Puneet Choksey in the lead roles and Vishwajeet Pradhan (playing Pinky's father as Ram Kashyap), Dheeraj Rai (playing Pinky's love interest as Gagan) and Bharti Achrekar (playing Pinky's Dadi) will take the viewer on a joyride.

Focussing on her 'short'comings and how she tactfully fights them, Colors has designed a 360-degree campaign to engage with the viewers. Right from installing handle extensions in metros, Pinky helping the listeners on radio with their short girl problems to introducing Naati Pinky Ki Naati Chai glasses, the entire campaign will highlight many quirks of Pinky's personality. The entire campaign is backed by strong print, digital, radio, on-ground and television plans to create a major impact.

Additionally, the channel will also introduce a digital property #NaatiTales which will embody the essence of the show's lead character Pinky through various content pieces and digital mediums. The short series of stand-up acts will be enacted by two of television's renowned names Kavita Kaushik and Supriya Shukla. Along with these videos, a short story formed creative will also help establish the property #NaatiTales.

