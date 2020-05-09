    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Nach Baliye 10: Himanshi Khurana Confirms Being Approached For The Show With Boyfriend Asim Riaz

      By
      |

      Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most popular and controversial seasons of the reality show. The show gave us popular jodis- Himanshi Khurana-Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill-Siddharth Shukla. Also, Nach Baliye is yet another popular dance reality show, that ropes in popular jodis of television! We recently reported that these three Bigg Boss 13 jodis were approached by the dance reality show makers. But nothing was confirmed. But now, Himanshi has confirmed that she was approached for Nach Baliye 10 along with the boyfriend Asim.

      In a recent interview with Zoom, Himanshi revealed that the talks are going on, but nothing is confirmed yet because of the lockdown. She was quoted by the portal as saying, "Talks are going on but I can't say anything now. So, talks are definitely on but I don't know (what will happen) as we're in lockdown now. We don't know exactly when things will go on the floors."

      Nach Baliye 10: Himanshi Khurana Confirms Being Approached For The Show With Boyfriend Asim Riaz

      Himanshi and Asim have great fan following, who lovingly call them AsiManshi. The couple was recently seen in a music video Kalla Sohna Nai, which was a hit number sung by Neha Kakkar. Well, we are sure that fans will be eager and super happy to watch the couple together on a dance platform!

      For the uninitiated, last season of Nach Baliye hit the headlines for its controversial concept. The show was co-produced by Salman Khan, and was judged by Ahmed Khan and Raveena Tandon. Yuvika Chaudhary-Prince Narula bagged the Nach Baliye 9 trophy.

      Also Read: Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaz Gill, Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana and Mahira-Paras Offered Nach Baliye!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X