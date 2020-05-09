Nach Baliye 10: Himanshi Khurana Confirms Being Approached For The Show With Boyfriend Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most popular and controversial seasons of the reality show. The show gave us popular jodis- Himanshi Khurana-Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma and Shehnaaz Gill-Siddharth Shukla. Also, Nach Baliye is yet another popular dance reality show, that ropes in popular jodis of television! We recently reported that these three Bigg Boss 13 jodis were approached by the dance reality show makers. But nothing was confirmed. But now, Himanshi has confirmed that she was approached for Nach Baliye 10 along with the boyfriend Asim.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Himanshi revealed that the talks are going on, but nothing is confirmed yet because of the lockdown. She was quoted by the portal as saying, "Talks are going on but I can't say anything now. So, talks are definitely on but I don't know (what will happen) as we're in lockdown now. We don't know exactly when things will go on the floors."

Himanshi and Asim have great fan following, who lovingly call them AsiManshi. The couple was recently seen in a music video Kalla Sohna Nai, which was a hit number sung by Neha Kakkar. Well, we are sure that fans will be eager and super happy to watch the couple together on a dance platform!

For the uninitiated, last season of Nach Baliye hit the headlines for its controversial concept. The show was co-produced by Salman Khan, and was judged by Ahmed Khan and Raveena Tandon. Yuvika Chaudhary-Prince Narula bagged the Nach Baliye 9 trophy.

