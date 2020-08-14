Nach Baliye 10 Pushed To 2021 Due To Pandemic; Karan Johar Might Not Produce The Show!

The popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 10 was supposed to start from September 2020. As readers are aware, names of many popular celebrity jodis are doing the rounds regarding participation. In a quest to claim TRPs, it was said that the channel will launch the show at the same time as that of Bigg Boss 14. But looks like this won't happen now, as it is being said that the popular dance reality show will be postponed for another six months.

As per Spotboye report, the show has been pushed to 2021 considering the situation due to the pandemic, as it is difficult to bring so many jodis, judges and crew members under one roof.

It was also said that the makers are finding another producer for the show, and reports suggested that Karan is in talks with the channel and in all probability, he will produce Nach Baliye 10. But as per the latest report, Karan Johar might not produce the show.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Dangerous actress Bipasha Basu, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant and director David Dhawan have been approached to judge the show.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shubhangi Atre and her husband Piyush Poorey, Shakti actress Kamya Panjabi and husband Shalabh Dang, Shakti actress Rubina Dilaik and actor-husband Abhinav Shukla, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain actress Mona Singh and husband Shyam Gopalan, and Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Deepika Singh and husband Rohit Raj Goyal have been approached for the show. While Rubina denied being approached, Kamya has turned down the offer.

Apparently, this time, the makers are looking out for couples where one partner is not an actor.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates on the show.

