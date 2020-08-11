Nach Baliye 10: Shubhangi Atre, Deepika Singh, Mona Singh, Kamya & Their Partners Approached?
The makers of the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye are leaving no stone unturned to make the upcoming season a grand and better one. The show has been creating a huge buzz these days. Recently, there were reports that Karan Johar will be producing Nach Baliye 10. Also, it is being said that Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu, director David Dhawan and choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant have been approached to judge the show. But nothing has been confirmed yet. As per the latest report, a few other popular celebrities have also been approached for the show. Take a look!
Shubhangi Atre & Piyush Poorey Approached
As per a TOI report, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shubhangi Atre and her husband Piyush Poorey; and Shakti actress Kamya Panjabi and husband Shalabh Dang (a health care professional) were approached for the show. While Shubhangi and her husband are keen on participating in the show, Kamya has turned down the offer.
Kamya Turns Down The Offer
Kamya said, "No, we aren't taking it up. Shalabh is in the healthcare industry and is busy serving people and saving lives. He can't leave Delhi and stay in Mumbai for three months for the show in these trying times."
Nach Baliye Concept!
A source associated with the show's creative team told the leading daily, "This time, we are looking for couples where one partner isn't an actor. Shubhangi is a trained dancer and a popular face on the small screen. She will be ideal for the show. We are expecting her to sign on the dotted line soon."
Mona Singh & Shyam Approached!
It is also being said that Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain actress Mona Singh, who recently got married to Shyam Gopalan have also been approached for the show. However, the actress has denied the news and said, "Not at all."
Deepika Singh & Rohit Raj Approached
Also, as per a Pinkvilla report, Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Deepika Singh and husband Rohit Raj Goyal have been approached for the show.
