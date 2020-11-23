Nach Baliye 9 Jodi Babita Phogat & Vivek Expecting Their First Baby, Wrestler Flaunts Baby Bump

Wrestler Babita Phogat and her husband Vivek Suhag, who were a part of Nach Baliye 9 are expecting their first baby. Babita took to her social media to share the good news with her fans and well-wishers. She shared a picture im which she was seen flaunting her baby bump.

Sharing an adorable picture snapped with husband Vivek, Babita wrote, "Every single moment that I spend being your wife, I realize how lucky I am to live such an amazing life. You are my happy place." You complete me❤️🧿 "I'm excited & waiting to start this new chapter in my life"✨👶🏻." In the picture, Babita looked radiant dressed in a peach-coloured attire while Vivek looked dapper in a yellow shirt and casual black pants.

TV celebrities congratulated the couple by commenting on her post. Urvashi Dholakia wrote, "Arrreeeee Wah ji Wah 💖💖💖 congratulations 🎉 🎉🥳," while Anita Hassanandani and Yuvika Chaudhary commented, "Congratulations." Wrestler Sangram Singh wrote, "@babitaphogatofficial Congratulations to both of you. God bless you both🙏🌟 @suhagvivek."

A few days ago, Babita celebrated her birthday and Vivek had shared a couple of pictures in which Babita was seen cutting a cake along with him. He captioned the pictures in Hindi as, "Life ka har goal rahe aapka clear, tum safalta pawo without fear, har pal jawo without any tear, happy birthday my dear, love you."

Her sister Geeta shared a few throwback pictures and wrote in Hindi, "Meri pyari behan @babitaphogatofficial tumhe janmdin ki dheer sari badai ho 😘🎊 Bhagwaan tumhe lambi umar kare hamesh swasth rakhe🎉🎂 Bahot sara pyaar ❤️✨."

For the uninitiated, Babita and Vivek tied the knot in Haryana, on December 2, 2019.

(Social media posts are not edited)

