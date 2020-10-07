Naina Singh Praises Nikki Tamboli; Calls Sidharth Shukla The King Of Bigg Boss 14 [EXCLUSIVE]

Naina Singh Praises Nikki Tamboli

When asked about the comparison between Nikki Tamboli and Shehnaz Gill, Naina said, "I think she is not trying to be Shehnaz. Nikki Tamboli's personality is unmatched. I have not seen anybody like that before in my life. I don't know her game plan, but whatever she is doing in the show is working in her favour."

Sidharth Shukla Is The King Of Bigg Boss 14

Naina Singh called Sidharth Shukla the king of Bigg Boss 14. When asked about the strongest contestant in the house, the 25-year-old actress laughed and said, "The king of season 13 is still being the king of season 14. Till the time, Sidharth Shukla in the show, nobody can match the level of his intelligence, smartness and cunningness. I think we need to see who will be the strongest contestant after Sidharth."

Argument Between Gauahar & Sidharth

During the ‘Jewel Thief' task, Seniors Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla engaged in a heated argument over the task. Eijaz Khan too expressed his disappointment over Sidharth Shukla's way of playing. But eventually, Sidharth's team won the task. On the other hand, Abhinav Shukla won the task by acquiring 25 pieces of jewellery and was saved from the nominations.