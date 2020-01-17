It’s Working Birthday For Nakuul Mehta; Wife Jankee, Friends Drashti Dhami & Ravi Dubey Wish Actor

The hazel-eyed actor Nakuul Mehta, who is all set to make his OTT debut with ZEE5's web series, Never Kiss Your Best Friend, is celebrating his birthday today (January 17). A millennial story of friendship and love - the show releases January 20, 2020, and Nakuul has been painting the town red (or should we say neon given the super fun looks he's been sporting) promoting the show. The promotional madness continues right through his birthday - with interviews, specials and multiple appearances lined up for January 17.

Talking about his birthday plans, the actor said, "Even though it's a working birthday, I know I'm going to enjoy it, as I do all my birthdays - in a different way of course. Despite the hectic schedules, promoting a show that I'm so happy with just makes the entire process meaningful and special. Our show's trailer and songs have received so much love and I can't wait for my people to see it on ZEE5."

Meanwhile, Nakuul's friends from showbiz wished him on his special day. Drashti Dhami shared cute and quirky pictures with Nakuul and wished him on his birthday. She captioned one of the pictures as, "#neverkissyourbestfri end Oops!! Happy bday @nakuulmehta." - (sic)

The actor's wife shared an adorable picture and wrote, "To my first best friend who I kissed & built a life with...Happiest Birthday @nakuulmehta You never cease to amaze me. Thank you for who you are, and all that you do. I Love you❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." - (sic)

Ravi Dubey shared a picture snapped with the birthday boy and captioned it as, "Happy birthday my dear friend and comrade.... always sending prayer and power." - (sic)

