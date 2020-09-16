Namish Taneja Quarantines Himself After His Family Tests Positive For COVID-19

Namish Taneja's parents, sister and cousin brother have tested positive for COVID-19. The actor, who is currently seen in Aye Mere Humsafar, has been tested negative. He revealed to TOI that he has quarantined himself at his brother's apartment and also said that he won't be able to shoot for a few days.

The actor was quoted by TOI as saying, "I shot for my TV show Aye Mere Humsafar till September 9. My father wasn't feeling well on September 10, so the doctors suggested that he undergo tests for coronavirus. He tested positive. Everyone in our family then underwent tests, and my mother, sister and cousin brother tested positive as well. My reports were negative. I have moved to my brother's apartment and quarantined myself. I won't be able to shoot for a few days now."

He also added that he will follow all rules and guidelines set by the government. He hopes that his family responds to the treatment and recovers well.

Namish also took to his Instagram handle to inform his fans and well-wishers the same. He wrote, "Hi All, I trust that you all are in the pink of health. Wanted to inform you all that my parents, sister and cousin brother (who is staying with us) has been tested positive for Corona Virus."

He further added, "My COVID-19 report is negative and I am following strict home isolation. I thank you all in advance for your love and support, please stay safe and take care of yourself and your loved ones🙏Love and light, -Namish Taneja."

Namish's fans and friends from the industry wished his family a speedy recovery.

Meera Deosthale wrote, "Wishing your family a speedy recovery and you too , be safe 😇." Ruslaan Mumtaz commented, "Brother , tc. I'm sure everyone will come out of this soon. I'm happy to know that you are not infected.. prayers for your family to recover soon 🤗❤️."

